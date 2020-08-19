Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 237, total in custody 264.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Richard Lee Domke, 61, 2900 block Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 8:49 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Christopher Daniel Paschal, 33, 1100 block of North County Road 200 East, Anderson. Booked 10:12 a.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Anthony Maynard Rust Jr., 44, 7100 South Eastern Street, Indianapolis. Booked 10:33 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• David Anthony Goodknight, 39, 4200 block of Norwaldo Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 10:39 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Mitchell Ryan Moon, 31, 2300 block of Silver Street, Anderson. Booked 1:07 p.m. Monday, criminal trespass.
• Marven Djuante Lemock, 37, 3900 block of Champions Court, Anderson. Booked 2:54 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Juan Carlos Moreno De Leon, 43, 1900 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson. Booked 4:31 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jonathan Jason Matthews, 29, 500 block of Mill Road, Anderson. Booked 4:46 p.m. Monday, violation of Community Corrections, possession of syringe or needle and possession of paraphernalia.
• April Marie Moore, 46, 2900 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 6:05 p.m. Monday, two counts of violation of probation.
• Travis Kane Sullivan, 31, 100 block of Makepeace Drive, Chesterfield. Booked 6:57 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and intimidation.
• Frankie Lopez, 42, 1400 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:38 p.m. Monday, theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Brandon Reinhardt Metzner, 36 300 block of Laurel Drive, Chesterfield. Booked 1:51 a.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence.
