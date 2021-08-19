Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kreigh W. Leever, 31, 1400 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 9 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger.
• Derryk Allen Swearingen, 41, 200 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Jonathon David Pitts, 36, 7300 block of Sprague Street, Anderson. Booked 12:43 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Brock Lamon Waker, 52, 500 block of East Market Street, Indianapolis. Booked 1:09 p.m. Tuesday, three charges contempt of court, child support.
• Mariah Shay Guffey, 30, 400 block of West 17th Street, New Castle. Booked 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• George Edward Skeen Jr., 56, 3000 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 3:37 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Genene Rey Mezick, 45, 7300 block of Sprague Street, Anderson. Booked 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear, burglary and theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
• Dawn Ren A. East, 42, 1600 block of East County Road 1300 North, Alexandria. Booked 5:33 p.m. Tuesday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance.
• Jaramiah Griffin Randall Watson, 30, 2400 block of West Ind. 38, Pendleton. Booked 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, aggravated battery and two counts violation Continuum Sanctions.
• Sarah Ann Sims, 27, 4400 block of Princeton Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:51 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Brooke L. Bucci, 23, 12200 block of Rambling Road, Fishers. Booked 10:02 p.m. Tuesday, assisting a criminal.
• Shelton Larry New, 51, 2300 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and invasion of privacy.
• Michael David Horton, 41, 2500 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:51 p.m. Tuesday, interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Alex Dewayne Howell, 23, 1400 block of West County Road 700 South, Pendleton. Booked 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger.
