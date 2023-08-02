Jail Log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Aaron Tyler Walton, 39, Muncie, booked at 9:49 a.m. Monday, probation violation.
Alex DeWayne Howell, 25, Pendleton, booked at 11:35 a.m. Monday, domestic battery and hold for another jurisdiction.
Seth Thomas Niemczak, 35, Elwood, booked at 1:35 p.m. Monday, contempt of court.
Dustin Matthew Pearson, 42, Sharpsville, booked at 3:50 p.m. Monday, habitual traffic offender.
Bane Lee Bumbalough, 20, 1800 block of Norwood Way, Anderson, booked at 6:14 p.m. Monday, domestic battery and battery.
Morgan Lee Blair, 29, 800 block of West 13th Street, Anderson, booked at 7:46 p.m. Monday, robbery.
Mary Jeanette Applegate, 50, Muncie, booked at 12:39 a.m. Tuesday, theft.
Kraig David Hollingsworth, 35, 1200 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson, booked at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday, violation of drug court.
Prince Armani Bryant, 19, 100 block of Darin Court, Anderson, booked at 5:03 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery, strangulation and obstruction of justice.
