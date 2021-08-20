Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 251; total in custody, 324.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Justin Allen Hensley, 22, 2800 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 9:09 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and public intoxication.
• Christopher Lee Seagraves, 36, 2200 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:17 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear, civil contempt of court and violation of Re-Entry Court.
• Keith E. Simmons, 40, Pendleton Correctional Facility, Pendleton. Booked 1:39 p.m. Wednesday, prisoner in possession of a dangerous device or material and battery with no injury on a correctional/penal officer.
• Steven Jay Hille, 44, 400 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, violation of Adult Day reporting and violation of probation.
• Beverlie Britt Lamborne, 42, 1100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:34 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Jacob Cole Fix, 27, 100 block of East Jackson Street, Alexandria. Booked 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, two counts invasion of privacy.
• Darian Michael Stevenson, 28, 1600 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:22 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation; possession of a handgun without a license; dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years; and maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance.
• Roger Lee Huff, 52, 500 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 9:52 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jerry Wayne Goodrich Jr., 50, 900 block of Ellenhurst Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:44 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Bradley Douglas Boyer, 65, 400 block of East County Road 1100 North, Alexandria. Booked 10:59 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and battery with bodily injury.
• Leslie J. Keaton, 52, 2300 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 12:21 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Octavious Devon Anderson, 20, 3900 block of Hoosier Woods Court, Anderson. Booked 4:09 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
