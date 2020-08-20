Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 229, total in custody 254.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Trey Colin Hewitt, 23, 2700 block of Dakota Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:07 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Chad Allen Weileman, 35, 1700 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 12:42 p.m. Tuesday violation of probation.
• Garry Truman Haight, 34, 100 block of Magnolia Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy and contempt of court, child support.
• Russell Warren Turpen, 48, 700 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 4:14 p.m. Tuesday, violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Ryan Michael Phillips, 22, 300 block of Imagination Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:22 p.m. Tuesday, criminal confinement, domestic battery with a child present and serious injury, battery with injury someone younger than 14 by someone older than 18 and resisting law enforcement.
• Justin Allen Losure, 31, 400 block of South Maple Street, Greentown. Booked 1:32 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Timothy Eric Sanders, 24, 600 block of North Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 3:39 a.m. Wednesday, operator never licensed and failure to appear.
