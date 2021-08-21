Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 242. Total in custody: 312.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• William Roger Perry, 53. Booked 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and habitual traffic violator.
• Dylan Chase Ritter, 24, Pendleton Correctional Facility, Pendleton. Booked 9:50 a.m. Thursday, battery with injury on a corrections/penal officer.
• Dominic Andru Stevens, 22, 100 block of River Road, Shelbyville. Booked 9:26 a.m. Thursday, maintaining a common nuisance, legend drugs, and dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Daniel Ray Kilgore, 22, 1200 block of Anderson-Frankton Road, Anderson. Booked 1:02 p.m. Thursday, two counts violation of probation.
• Jonathan Paul Crim, 32, 700 block of East 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:24 p.m. Thursday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Michael Donte Sago, 48, 400 block of East Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 7:03 p.m. Thursday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and failure to appear.
• David Francis Elwood, 50, first block of South Park Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:50 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Adam Nathaniel Monarez, 21, 700 West Madison Street, Alexandria. Booked 8:18 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Destiny Desiree Gordon, 24, first block of Skyview Drive, Chesterfield. Booked 8:26 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Justin Scott Counceller, 38, 500 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 8:50 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation and criminal trespass.
• Kimberly Dawn Smith, 35, 200 block of West Tyler Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:50 p.m. Thursday, violation of pre-trial release.
• Deaundre Amonte Twilley, 24, 1900 block of Phillips Drive, Muncie. Booked 2:27 a.m. Friday, failure to appear , operator never licensed and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
