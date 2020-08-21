Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 230, total in custody 256.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Morgan Berkeley Brown, 30, 900 block of Sycamore Street, Chesterfield. Booked 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and two counts of violation of probation.
• Ryan Christopher Watts, 35, 5900 block of South County Road 425 West, Pendleton. Booked 11:39 a.m. Wednesday, warrant arrest and possession of methamphetamine.
• Will Robert Haab Jr., 35, 5900 block of South County Road 425 West, Pendleton. Booked 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Michael Robert Rains, 44, 1100 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson. Booked 12:06 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation and failure to appear.
• Megan Nichole Davidson, 28, 1400 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:17 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Lisa Michelle Luke, 51, 100 block of North Fifth Street, Middletown. Booked 7:06 p.m. Wednesday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and possession of a Schedule I, II, II, IV, V controlled substance.
• Korey Lee Hicks, 30, 100 block of West Tyler Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:52 p.m. Wednesday.
• Jannifer Rose Sells, 42, 2200 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 12:18 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Brandon Aaron Vaughn, 36, 400 block of East 35th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:34 a.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to appear.
