Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 231. Total in custody: 257.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• David DeWayne Harris, 33, 2900 block of East Lynn, Anderson. Booked 9:57 a.m. Thursday, public intoxication by drugs and disorderly conduct.
• Anthony Clinton Hobbs, 39, 2000 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 10:21 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Mannie Evan Paschal, 26, 1100 block of Harter Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 12:47 p.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement, battery committed with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and habitual traffic offender.
• Kadan Krisstofer Rain Allender, 19, homeless, Anderson. Booked 12:55 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Shirley A. Thomason, 40, 1400 block of North park Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 1:29 p.m. Thursday, intimidation.
• Alicia Tenyare Peel, 27, 900 block of South Coventry Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:37 p.m. Thursday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Cassondra Dawn White, 29, 2400 block of White Street, Anderson. Booked 4:59 p.m. Thursday.
• Dashaun Lawrence Sims, 19, 1500 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:05 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy and two counts of violation of suspended sentence.
• Jannie Kay Beeman, 39, 900 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 6:33 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• James Melvin Ryan Lane, 30, 100 block of East Church Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:19 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Kevin Allen Webb, 36, 300 block of South Parkway Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:01 p.m. Thursday, probation violation.
• James Kenneth Johnson II, 51, 1700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:50 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Allison Jeffrey Hyatt, 44, 1100 block of East 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:26 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Lorenzo Malacha Wells Jr., 28, 900 block of Lennox Street, Anderson. Booked 1:30 a.m. Friday, failure to appear and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
