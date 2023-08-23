These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Guenn Renee Cluxton, 34, 600 block of East Ninth Street, Anderson, booked at 8:28 a.m. Monday, counterfeiting.
Seth Thomas Nienczak, 35, Elwood, booked at 10:25 a.m. Monday, violation of sanctions.
Rodney Lee Wilkerson, 52, Elwood, booked at 10:48 a.m. Monday, violation of work release.
Keshon Johnson, 21, 3200 block of Greenbriar Road, Anderson, booked at 12:17 p.m. Monday, violation of sanctions.
Montana Adam Beno Collins, 27, 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 1:32 p.m. Monday, violation of work release.
Travis James Troutman, 32, 300 block of East Cross Street, Anderson, booked at 4:01 p.m. Monday, two counts of violation of drug court, two counts of failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
Derrick Leroy Bowers, 40, 600 block of Chestnut Street, Anderson, booked at 4:47 p.m. Monday, violation of sanctions and two counts of probation violation.
Aleysha Michelle Jones, 28, Elwood, booked at 5:01 a.m. Monday, possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation.
Kyrell Dar’tez Cole, 20, 1900 block of Rosewood Drive, Anderson, booked at 5:40 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Michael Brandon Morelock, 500 block of County Road 650 West, Anderson, booked at 5:47 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Colton Ryan Hieatt, 29, Alexandria, booked at 5:56 p.m. Monday, two counts of court commitment.