Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 254, total in custody 280.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Alicia Elizabeth Starks, 35, 1000 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:44 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Nicholas Brent Richter, 38, 7700 block of Lakeside Drive, Pendleton. Booked 11:59 a.m. Friday, battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner.
• Jeremy A. Bartlow, 31, 800 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 3:21 p.m. Friday, child molest, child exploitation, child solicitation, incest and neglect of a dependent/child.
• Zacariah James Dillon, 25, 1400 block of South County Road 700 West, Anderson. Booked 5:55 p.m. Friday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Katrina Lynn Page, 31, 1400 block of East 30th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:58 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Tori Lynn Zachary, 22, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 7:48 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Brandy Jo Davis, 41, 100 block of West North Street, Anderson. Booked 9:53 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Chase Jordan Lancaster, 24, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 3:47 a.m. Saturday, theft.
• Tony Lee Page, 40, 300 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:51 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Gloria Jean Woods-Tyson, 52, first block of Ringwood Way, Anderson. Booked 6:43 a.m. Saturday, battery with bodily injury.
• Kenneth J. Willey Jr., 24, 8500 block of West Rosebud Drive, Pendleton. Booked 12:11 p.m. Saturday, counterfeiting.
• Robert Gwinn Wilson, 62, 2400 block of Sagamore Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:04 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Cedric M. Presley, 27, 700 block of East Lynn Street, Summitville. Booked 3:24 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery and confinement.
• Shelby Lee Ray, 24, 2100 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:12 p.m. Saturday, violation of suspended sentence and fraud.
• Megan Jnae Dunwiddie, 28, 200 block of North Seventh Street, Middleton. Booked 6:55 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession of a Schedule I, I, III, IV, V controlled substance; two counts of possession of paraphernalia; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• James Fredrick Geiger, 43, 1600 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 8:51 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kasey Jo Helen Sowards, 27, 3100 block of East 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:54 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Georgetta Levon Sanford, 34, 1300 block of East 23rd Street, Anderson. Booked 1:16 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Raymond Anthony Waymire Jr., 45, 2600 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 3:01 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and resisting law enforcement.
• Gloria Jean Clark, 48, 6100 block of North Michigan Road, Indianapolis. Booked 6:54 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
• Brooke Marie Castor, 44, 9900 block of South County Road 100 East, Pendleton. Booked 7:14 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brooke Ashley Nicholson, 32, 1200 block of Home Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:33 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Richard Allen Gallamore, 49, 2400 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 10:24 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Timothy C. Spencer, 54, 500 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 10:28 a.m. Sunday, two counts each of strangulation, confinement, intimidation, domestic battery and interference with custody.
