Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Elijah Caine Lamberjack, 29, 2300 block of Shady Lane, Anderson. Booked 8:28 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Rondale James Hamilton, 30, 1800 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:48 a.m. Friday, failure to return to lawful detention, battery to a pregnant person and two counts violation of suspended sentence.
• Rickie Lee Allen Beeman Jr., 48, 1000 block of North 14th Street, Elwood. Booked 12:35 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Joe Lindsey Moore, 42, 1200 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 3:30 p.m. Friday, domestic battery by an adult against a family member younger than 14 and domestic battery/bodily injury to a pregnant family member.
• Dawn Renee Miller, 52, 700 block of Milton Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:53 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Brandon Matthew Pressnall, 29, 8600 block of Fish Road, Bloomington. Booked 5:51 p.m. Friday, violation of work release.
• Justin Matthew Shrock, 29, 400 block of Kentucky Avenue, Tipton. Booked 6:38 p.m. Friday, two counts failure to return to lawful detention, two counts possession of syringe and two counts possession of a handgun without a license.
• Merle Anthony Peters Jr., 51, 1100 block of North County Road 200 East, Anderson. Booked 9:55 p.m. Friday, possession of syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
• Joseph Clinton Curie, 49, 6600 block of East Iris Drive. Booked 10:49 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction; neglect of dependent/child; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and reckless driving.
• Charles Joseph McAlpin, 52, 400 block of East North Main Street, Summitville. Booked 10:55 p.m. Friday, failure to appear and two counts violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Carlos Jeremiah Vasquez, 35, 2500 block of Louise Street, Anderson. Booked 11:34 p.m. Friday, contempt of court, two counts failure to appear, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Dakota Alexander Stafford, 25, 600 block of Valley Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:04 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Tyler Marcus Brown, 35, 799 block of West County Road 600 North, Alexandria. Booked 4:49 p.m. Saturday, violation of suspended sentence.
• William Millard Johns, 50, 5800 block of North Ind. 9, Anderson. Booked 6:08 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery with serious bodily injury.
• Aaron Tyrone White, 46, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 7:09 p.m. Saturday, two counts failure to appear.
• Briar Austin Lifford, 21, 1800 block of Greenwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:13 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• David Frederick Smith, 50, 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 8:48 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Bailey Catherine Blackford, 28, 100 block of Erie Street, Lapel. Booked 1:34 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• James Otha Sturgis, 19, 6300 block of North 25th Street, Whiteland. Booked 4:08 a.m. Sunday, possession of a handgun without a license, reckless driving and minor in possession of alcohol.
• Tyra Faye Protho, 24, 1700 block of West Ninth Street, Lafayette. Booked 5:24 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Devin D’Rell Rollins, 22, 2000 block of East 15th Street, Muncie. Booked 5:49 a.m. Sunday, operating with a controlled substance in the body and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Jeremy Allen Lane, 41, 900 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 6:10 a.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Martez Davion Griffin, 20, 2400 block of East County Road 200 South, Anderson. Booked 6:17 a.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Rachel Leah Roy-Bales, 40, 2600 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 6:40 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Dana Janae Russell, 42, 6900 block of East Jackson Street, Muncie. Booked 8:56 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
• Christian Alexander London, 24, 600 block of Valley Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:29 p.m. Sunday, two counts failure to appear.
• Joshua Chad Whitehouse, 48, 1800 block of Lowell Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:23 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Andrew Perry Whitesell, 36, 9900 block of North County Road 800 West, Elwood. Booked 8:39 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• William Mathew Carson, 37, 9800 block of South Ind. 109, Markleville. Booked 10:28 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15% and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Steven Paul List, 57, 5400 block of West County Road 200 North, Anderson. Booked 1:43 a.m. Monday, strangulation with no/minor injury, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and operating a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater.
• Kenton Douglas Hughes, 57, 2500 block of East County Road 450 North, Anderson. Booked 2:01 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine.
• William Reggel Whetsel, 57, 900 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 2:17 a.m. Monday, aggravated battery and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater.
• Darnell Levon Johnson, 41, 2700 block of Apache Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:21 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Clayton Bradley Levell, 32, 2700 block of West 18th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:28 a.m. Monday, violation of pretrial release and operator never licensed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.