Jail Log: Aug. 26
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Trevor D. Morgan, 43, 10800 block of North 24th Street, Elwood. Booked 9:47 a.m. Tuesday, criminal conversion.
• Jeffrey Brian Taylor Jr., 40, 1300 block of Greenway Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:59 a.m. Tuesday, residential entry.
• Donita Lynn Thompson, 39, 200 block of Marine Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:04 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Kay Frances Grasso, 34, homeless. Booked 2:24 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and civil contempt of court.
• Baris Levi Joyner, 27, 1400 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 4:57 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and violation of probation.
• Craig David Jackson, 38, 900 block of Pogue Street, Frankton. Booked 7:26 p.m. Tuesday, strangulation with no/minor injury and domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Anna Marie Stottlemyer, 35, 800 block of Washington Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 9:01 p.m. Tuesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Dana Jean Stewart, 40, first block of Inman Drive, Ingalls. Booked 9:13 p.m. Tuesday, theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
• David Joe Bott, 49, 1500 block of West Fourth Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:21 p.m. Tuesday, battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner.
• Gabrielle Elaine Davis, 18, 1700 block of Oakhill Road, Kokomo. Booked 1:06 a.m. Wednesday, operating with a controlled substance in the body and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Brandon Douglas Cox, 40, 700 block of South 14th Street, Elwood. Booked 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, battery with serious bodily injury.
• Robin Sue Fulmer, 50, 1400 block of West Tree Lane, Muncie. Booked 5:23 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael Andrew Jones, 28, 440 block of Kevon Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:12 a.m. Wednesday, three counts failure to appear.
