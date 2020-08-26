Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 243, total in custody 269.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Sunday to Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Charles Edward Baxter, 63, 1500 block of Sycamore Street, Anderson. Booked 2:23 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Jeffrey Scott Umberger, 60, 100 block of North Water Street, Chesterfield. Booked 2:52 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Jeffrey Wayne Valentine, 56, 700 block of South Coventry Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:36 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear and violation of Community Corrections.
• Jerry Chance Mabbitt, 30, 100 block of Kim Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:33 p.m. Sunday, escape, theft and two counts of violation of probation.
• Rebecca Kay Needham, 50, 2900 block of Apache Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:12 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Robert Lee Garney, 36, homeless, Anderson. Booked 1:03 a.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement.
• Amber Nicole Height, 36, 700 block of South 14th Street, Elwood. Booked 1:23 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Erik Michael William Jaqua, 41, 11800 North County Road 75 West, Alexandria. Booked 1:35 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Garrett James Higgins, 23, 8500 block of Rosebud Drive, Pendleton. Booked 5:13 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Kimberly Ann Moss, 33, 5700 block of North Olivia Drive, Alexandria. Booked 5:41 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Shawn Edward Peek, 44, 1500 block of South Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 3:59 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy and battery.
• Shawn Franklin Goodall, 44, 1600 block of North F Street, Elwood. Booked 8:28 p.m. Monday, attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal reckless, aggressive driving with serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury.
• Jaramiah Griffin Randall Watson, 29, 2400 block of West Indiana 38, Pendleton. Booked 11:05 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Dakota James Jones, 21, 2100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear, battery with bodily injury and strangulation.
• Hailey Annemarie Davidson, 28, 18900 block of Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 1:59 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia with a prior conviction.
• Tina Reene Shelton, 46, 5800 block of Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 2:02 a.m. Tuesday, theft with a prior unrelated conviction for theft/conversion.
• Miranda Rae Harmon, 21, 3800 block of West 25th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:02 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
