Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Bradley Allen Huntzinger, 25, 2100 block of McKinley Street, Anderson, booked at 9:05 a.m., Thursday, two counts of probation violation.
Rachelle Re’nee Herbert, 48, Muncie, booked at 10:24 a.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to appear.
John Keith Barkdull, 65, Frankton, booked at 11:24 a.m. Thursday, failure to return to lawful detention.
Thomas Leon Wilson, 20, Columbus, booked at 12:14 p.m. Thursday, court ordered return to jail.
Hannah Lynn Spears, 25, Noblesville, booked at 1:07 p.m. Thursday, probation violation.
Tiaotta Shanee Clairday, 37, Fort Wayne, booked at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, violation of suspended sentence.
Nicholas Ryan Wood, 31, Tipton, booked at 2:23 p.m. Thursday, stalking, invasion of privacy, possession of a syringe, felon in possession of a firearm, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, fail to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Stephen Roy Curtis Jr., 43, Elwood, booked at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, two counts of violation of pre-trial release and failure to appear.
Dano Thomas Porter, 50, 5900 block of County Road 200 North, Anderson, booked at 3:20 p.m. Thursday, theft and invasion of privacy.
Terry Allan Shields II, 33, Gaston, booked at 3:38 p.m. Thursday, auto theft.
Telly Ken Bluitt, 28, Indianapolis, booked at 4:12 p.m. Thursday, two counts of violation of community sanctions.
Brandon Leroy Roberts, 33, Fairmount, booked at 4:41 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
Adam Daniel Prater, 48, 2100 block of Hill Street, Anderson, booked at 12:32 a.m. Friday, theft, criminal trespass and two counts of probation violation.
John Edward Stone, 35, 2800 block of Betula Street, Anderson, booked at 1:19 a.m. Friday, probation violation.
Marin Llanas, 39, 1500 block of West Second Street, Anderson, booked at 6:35 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.