Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 240, total in custody 267.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday through Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jaramiah Griffin Randall Watson, 29, 2400 block of West Indiana 38, Pendleton. Booked 11:05 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Dakota James Jones, 21, 2100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear, battery with bodily injury and strangulation.
• Hailey Annemarie Davidson, 28, 18900 block of Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 1:59 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia with a prior conviction.
• Tina Reene Shelton, 46, 5800 block of Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 2:02 a.m. Tuesday, theft with a prior unrelated conviction for theft/conversion.
• Miranda Rae Harmon, 21, 3800 block of West 25th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:02 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Rahman Altair Hardin, 26, 2100 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 8:53 a.m. Tuesday, criminal mischief, intimidation, theft and battery with bodily injury.
• Mitchell Robert Sites, 41, 400 block of North Fifth Street, Elwood. Booked 10:18 a.m. Tuesday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of methamphetamine; dealing in Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; welfare fraud; possession of legend drug or precursor; and resisting law enforcement.
• Jason Blaine Coahran, 35, 100 block of Davis Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, three counts of violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Olajuwon Devere Kirksey, 26, 2600 block of Trade Wind Court, Anderson. Booked 1:29 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of child exploitation and possession of child pornography.
• Archie Ladale Willard Boyett, 43, 4100 block of North County Road 100 West, Anderson. Booked 2:44 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• James Cameron Remington, 40, 1800 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 8:39 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance.
• Robert Michael Richardson, 32, 500 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 1:36 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Jessica A. Hensley, 44, 4200 block of Mellen Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:44 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
