Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 258; total in custody, 320.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Ronald D. Hinton Jr., 46, 4400 block of North County Road 350 West, Anderson. Booked 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Seth Thomas Niemczak, 33, 1200 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 11:31 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Dustin Lamonte Allen, 37, 1800 block of East Carver Drive, Muncie. Booked 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• John Melvin Redding Jr., 42, 600 block of West Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:12 p.m. Wednesday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Patrick Blair Durnell, 60, 200 block of South West Street, Pendleton. Booked 4:06 p.m. Wednesday, intimidation.
• Nicholas Keith Clevenger, 34, homeless. Booked 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Alvin Joseph Tisdel, 32, 1300 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 4:49 p.m. Wednesday, obstruction of justice, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Curtis Dondra Mathis, 27, 2200 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 6:07 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Robert Darrell Allen, 41, 3600 block of Forrest Terrace, Anderson. Booked 6:18 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Shane Charles Sexton, 27, 1100 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 7:24 p.m. Wednesday, two counts failure to appear, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Kristopher Lee Allen Miller, 30, 4800 block of East Ind. 67, Chesterfield. Booked 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• William Raleigh Berkebile, 47, 4800 block of West County Road 200 North, Anderson. Booked 1:19 a.m. Thursday, strangulation with no/minor injury, domestic battery and domestic battery with bodily fluid/waste.
• Satnam Singh, 22, 2600 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 4:47 a.m. Thursday, possession of paraphernalia.
• Satnam Singh, 52, 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 5:05 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and possession of syringe.
