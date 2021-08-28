Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 255. Total in custody: 317.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tyner David Willing, 31, 1000 block of North Harrison Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:07 a.m. Thursday, forgery of checks/documents, burglary, identity deception and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Barbara Denise Lundy, 44, homeless, Anderson. Booked 9:28 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Mary Elizabeth Hall, 31, 4900 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 10:14 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Nicholas Conner Knowles, 24, 3600 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:29 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Angelica Patricia-Mae Norris, 28, 2014 South K Street, Elwood. Booked 12:40 p.m. Thursday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and neglect of dependent/child.
• Robert Paul Nevins, 24, 1500 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 12:42 p.m. Thursday, possession of syringe.
• Nancy Lynn Clemmer, 58, 1500 block of South Park Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 4:44 p.m. Thursday, neglect of an animal and neglect of dependent/child.
• Beau Jack White, 49, 3200 block of South Koldyke, Marion. Booked 5:28 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Nicholas L. Vesely, 19, 2900 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 6:51 p.m. Thursday, confinement, strangulation with no/minor injury and domestic battery.
• Zachary Michael Willour, 30, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 7:30 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Samantha Louise Crawford, 34, first block of West Main Street, Salina, Ohio. Booked 7:54 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Jonathan Jason Matthews, 30, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:41 p.m. Thursday, violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Brittany Michele Garza, 37, first block of North Elma Street, Anderson. Booked 11:23 p.m., invasion of privacy and harassment.
• Pedro Hernandez Cruz, 51, 1600 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:25 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
