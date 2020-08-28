Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 238, total in custody 265.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tonia Dean McNeil, 62, first block of Crestwood Drive, Middletown. Booked 10:03 a.m. Wednesday, burglary and theft.
• Brant Gregory Davis, 46, 2000 block of West Indiana 36, Pendleton. Booked 2:32 p.m. Wednesday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Mannie Evan Paschal, 26, 1100 block of Harter Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 3:14 p.m. Wednesday, bond revocation.
• Patrick Paul Pacheco, 23, 2000 block of South Eaton Avenue, Muncie. Booked 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, auto theft.
• Jessica L. Ogden, 30, 5800 block of Laurel Street, Indianapolis. Booked 5:03 p.m. Wednesday, attempted battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, escape/failure to return to lawful detention, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol.
• Aaron Michael Burnett, 22, homeless, Anderson. Booked 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, possession of syringe.
• Zackary Robert Stohler, 32, 11300 N. Iowa Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:41 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
• William Ray Griffey, 47, 1100 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 9:12 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Austin Derrik Hahn, 25, 4100 block of North County Road 300 West, Anderson. Booked 10:04 p.m. Wednesday, confinement, domestic battery with prior unrelated convictions and battery with bodily injury.
• John Tyler Long, 35, 3100 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 11:02 p.m. Wednesday, sex offender registration violations.
• Jamarius Tywon Fuller, 21, 2300 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation, domestic battery and confinement.
• Nicholas Ryan Rennier, 40, 900 block of Fremont Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:38 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.