Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 261. Total in custody: 278.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• D.S.W, 17, 2200 block of West 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:10 a.m. Thursday, six counts of child molesting.
• Tobias Andrew Gernand, 25, 500 block of East Indiana 36, Pendleton. Booked 11:26 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Joseph Levi Maxwell, 33, 6200 block of South County Road 425, Pendleton. Booked 12:01 p.m. Thursday, criminal recklessness and driving while suspended under a criminal suspension.
• Mark Jason Buckner, 47, 2500 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:53 p.m. Thursday, probation violation and failure to appear.
• Christopher Michael Waltermire, 27, 1400 block of Home Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:40 p.m. Thursday, operating with controlled substance in body.
• Christopher Tyler Smith, 26, 700 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:19 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery, theft and strangulation.
• Jamie Jo Tomlinson, 35, 2400 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 8:01 p.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Waylon Adam Dishman, 39, 2600 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 8:03 p.m. Thursday, violation of work release.
• Larry Gordon Addison, 51, 7400 block of Sprague Street, Anderson. Booked 8:23 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Sarah Ann Sims, 26, 8000 block of Raiders Road, Middletown. Booked 9:21 p.m. Thursday, three counts of failure to appear.
• Stephanie Julienne Finney, 27, 700 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:20 a.m. Friday, domestic battery and theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• John Lee Dial, 49, 2100 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 2:12 a.m. Friday, violation of Community Corrections and violation of probation.
• Jennifer Lucille Froschauer, 44, 2000 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 2:46 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV,V controlled substance.
• Robert Scott Short, 37, 1400 block of South I Street, Elwood. Booked 3:59 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
