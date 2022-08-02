Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail 234, total in custody 369.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail July 25 through July 27. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Quinton Tiari Glover, 27, 6000 block of Rocky Road, Anderson. Booked 10:53 a.m. July 25, failure to appear.
• Stalon Avonte Green, 26, 900 block of Sherman Street, Frankton. Booked 11:32 a.m. July 25, failure to appear.
• Jordan Leigh Writtenhouse, 35, 2000 block of South Spruce Street, Muncie. Booked 1:01 a.m. July 25, failure to appear.
• Mark Michael Englert, 41, 2100 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 1:40 p.m. July 25, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Brandon Franklin Pellinen, 33, 9300 block of South Greenway Drive, Daleville. Booked 4:56 p.m. July 25, burglary, theft/pocketpicking with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Kassandra Lee Poole, 31, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 5:23 p.m. July 25, burglary and theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
• Cheyanne Thomas Gosler, 30, 7600 block of Charlotte Drive, Ingalls. Booked 11:09 p.m. July 25, violation of probation, escape/violation of home detention, theft/larceny with a value up to $750 and contempt of court.
• Tori Lynn Zachary, 24, 4200 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 11:40 p.m. July 25, failure to appear.
• James Andrew Saroka II, 40, 3200 block of Ripple Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:35 a.m. July 26, failure to appear.
• Vanessa D. Lee, 65, 500 block of West Washington Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:21 p.m. July 26, false informing/reportiong.
• Paul C. Vu, 49, 1200 block of Wildwood Lane, Muncie. Booked 5:30 p.m. July 26, criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
• Samuel L. Crespo, 21, 300 block of Brookside Drive, Fort Mill, South Carolina. Booked 8:33 a.m. July 26, domestic battery.
• Brian William Ancil, 46, 1300 block of East 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:11 a.m. July 26, criminal trespass.
• Dawn Marshel Powless, 52, 1700 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:22 a.m. July 26, two counts failure to appear, violation of probation, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
• Steven J. McElyea, 41, 1800 block of Lakeshore Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:08 p.m. July 26, failure to appear.
• Otis Charles Carter, 31, 1800 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:25 p.m. July 26, violation of probation, violation of suspended sentence, burglary, confinement, strangulation with no/minor injury, residential entry, domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of a crime and resisting law enforcement.
• Britt Lashon Mallett, 50, 2000 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:24 p.m. July 26, two counts seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm, two counts dealing cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Royce Allen Beeman, 28, 1500 block of Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 2:33 p.m. July 26, two counts failure to appear and two blocks intimidation.
• Chelsea Renee McGuire, 26, 2400 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson. Booked 10:47 p.m. July 26, failure to appear.
• Aaron Lamont Sawyer, 52, 3500 block of Emerson Way, Indianapolis. Booked 11:33 p.m. July 26, two counts domestic battery.
• Jessica Colleen Scharnowske, 42, 1000 East 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:26 a.m. July 27, nonsupport of dependent.
• Mark Eric Christ, 65, 3800 block of Fernway Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:05 a.m. July 27, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Alyssa Jo Hoppes, 31, 3400 block of North Indiana 9, Anderson. Booked 3:57 p.m. July 27, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Misty Dawn Youngblood, 40, 500 block of South Gharkey, Muncie. Booked 11:11 a.m. July 27, violation of probation.
• Shane Tyler Mikesell, 31, 1300 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 1:11 p.m. July 27, invasion of privacy.
• Peggie Ann Nance, 31, 2300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:47 p.m. July 27, unlawful carrying of a handgun, pointing a firearm, seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm, burglary and robbery.
• Owen Alan Foit, 28, 1200 block of East Maple Street, Frankton. Booked 2:54 p.m. July 27, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Elizah Xavier Isaiah Copeland, 23, 300 block of West Madison Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:11 p.m. July 27, three counts theft/pocketpicking with a value between $750 and $50,000, nine counts violation of Mental Health Court, three counts auto theft, three counts operator never licensed and three counts theft from a building with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Steven Albert Spangler Jr., 50, 2300 block of East Purdue Road, Muncie. Booked 5:04 p.m. July 27, failure to appear.
• Jeswyan Thomas, 42, 2900 block of South Gallatin Street, Muncie. Booked 5:13 p.m. Ju;y 27, failure to appear.
• James Wallace Myers II, 42, 900 block of Country Club Road, Muncie. Booked 5:19 p.m. July 27, failure to appear.
• Joshua Ross Curts, 41, 4100 block of North County Road 700 West, Muncie. Booked 5:21 p.m. July 27, auto theft.
• Daykota Rain Rich, 27, first block of Inman Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 5:36 p.m. July 27, failure to appear.
• Chad Michael Gray, 21, 300 block of Edgewood Place East, Anderson. Booked 6:02 p.m. July 27, invasion of privacy, confinement, rape and domestic battery.
• Alexis Mae Waldron, 20, 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 8:41 p.m. July 27, domestic battery.
• Gamaliel Santiago Garcia, 21, 900 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:25 p.m. July 27, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
