Jail Log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Kristi Lee Castle, 36, 2900 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, parole violation and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.
Jonathon Parker Shull, 41, Fairmount, booked at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
Kevin Allen Webb, 39, 300 block of South Parkway Drive, Anderson, booked at 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, probation violation and resisting law enforcement.
Erica Nichole Troutman, 30, Kokomo, booked at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of public intoxication, two counts of possession of paraphernalia and two counts of neglect of a dependent.