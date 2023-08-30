Jail Log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tabitha Lynn Stewart, 21, 1700 block of Mockingbird Lane, Anderson, booked at 2:33 p.m. Monday, possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement.
Joshua William York, 30, 2200 block of Pearl Street, Anderson, booked at 3:41 p.m. Monday, theft and possession of a syringe.
Christopher Eugene Douglas, 45, Frankton, booked at 3:43 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Alexa Marie Puente, 19, 3000 block of Noble Street, Anderson, booked at 5:54 p.m. Monday, possession of cocaine.
Jerrian Tyree Nunn, 23, 3900 block of Champions Court, Anderson, booked at 8:19 p.m. Monday, two counts of failure to return to lawful detention, two counts of failure to appear and two counts of contempt of court.
Michael Dwayne Pete Jr., 41, Elwood, booked at 8:56 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Techaun Ortie Johnson, 28, 400 block of West 25th Street, Anderson, booked at 9:35 p.m. Monday, domestic battery and probation violation.
Gage Keith Trinajstick, 18, Elwood, booked at 11:10 p.m. Monday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.
Aleysha Michelle Jones, 28, Elwood, booked at 11:25 p.m. Monday, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and probation violation.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.