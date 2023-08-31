Jail Log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Kramer Patrick Hill, 32, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson, booked at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of court commitment.
Kevin Lee Troxtie, 39, 500 block of West Second Street, Anderson, booked at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court and failure to appear.
Kyah Anne Ramsey, 27, Anderson, booked at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday, neglect of a dependent.
Justin L. Wylie, 36, Alexandria, booked at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of drug court.
Deric Joseph McCarty, 39, Rogersville, TN, booked at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and probation violation.
Cheyenne Irene Flowers, 29, 900 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson, booked at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday, four counts of violation of drug court.
Gary T. Adams, 52, 200 block of West 12th Street, Anderson, booked at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday, burglary and theft.
Amelia A. Peters, 24, Marion, booked at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday, dealing in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a legend drug and possession of paraphernalia.
Michael Chad Beeman, 47, Lapel, booked at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday, auto theft, five counts of failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Kaden Isaiah Buster, 20, 1600 block of Tenth Street, Anderson, booked at 9:56 p.m. Tuesday, robbery and intimidation with a deadly weapon.