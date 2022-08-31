Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 241; total in custody, 348.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Thursday through Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Bradley Allen Huntzinger, 25, 2100 block of McKinley Street, Anderson. Booked 9:05 am. Thursday, two counts violation of probation.
• Rachelle Re’nee Herbert, 48, 3500 block of South Willoughby Street, Muncie. Booked 10:24 a.m. Thursday, two counts failure to appear.
• John Keith Barkdull, 65, 200 block of North Woodworth Avenue, Frankton. Booked 11:24 a.m. Thursday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Shane Matthew Alexander, 33, 1900 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 11:33 a.m. Thursday, nonsupport of dependent.
• Hannah Lynn Spears, 25, 100 block of Duck Creek Lane, Noblesville. Booked 1:07 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Tiaotta Shanee Clairday, 37, 3300 block of Eastwood Drive, Fort Wayne. Booked 1:45 p.m. Thursday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Nicholas Ryan Wood, 31, 700 block of Mill Street, Tipton. Booked 2:23 p.m. Thursday, stalking, failure to appear, operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility while having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment, felon in possession of a firearm with a previous conviction, invasion of privacy and possession of syringe.
• Stephen Roy Curtis Jr., 43, 400 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 2:30 p.m. Thursday, two counts violation of pretrial release and failure to appear.
• Dano Thomas Potter, 50, 5900 block of County Road 200 North, Anderson. Booked 3:20 p.m. Thursday, theft from a building with a value up to $750 and invasion of privacy.
• Terry Allan Shields II, 33, 400 bock of North Main Street, Gaston. Booked 3:38 p.m. Thursday, auto theft.
• Telly Ken Bluitt, 28, 10300 block of Draycott Way, Indianapolis. Booked 4:12 p.m. Thursday, violation of Community Transition program and violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Brandon Leroy Roberts, 33, 400 block of Selkirk Drive, Fairmount. Booked 4:41 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Adam Daniel Prater, 48, 2100 block of Hill Street, Anderson. Booked 12:32 a.m. Friday, criminal trespass and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• John Edward Stone, 35, 2800 block of Betula Street, Anderson. Booked 1:19 a.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Marin Llanas, 39, 1500 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 6:36 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Roberto Garcia Figueroa, 43, 300 block of West 30th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:06 a.m. Friday, battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner.
• Jeffery Ray Adams, 32, 3500 block of Burton Place, Anderson. Booked 11:20 a.m. Friday, nonsupport of dependent.
• Wardell Brown III, 34, 300 block of Lincoln Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 2:49 p.m. Friday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• William Alfred Keatts Jr., 43, 2700 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked 3:30 p.m. Friday, three counts failure to appear.
• Deleno Lamarr Bounds, 42, 6100 block of South Hunters Boulevard, Pendleton. Booked 3:44 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Richard Cameron Dixon, 55, homeless, Anderson. Booked 4:09 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Johnathan M. Simmons, 47, 18100 block of Cumberland Road, Noblesville. Booked 4:37 p.m. Friday, violation of work release.
• Jason Erin Adams, 50, 2400 block of Tamarack Place, Anderson. Booked 4:52 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Miranda Carmen Eakins, 27, 1400 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 5:10 p.m. Friday, failure to return to lawful detention and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Christopher Lee James, 32, 1900 block of North C Street, Elwood. Booked 4:37 a.m. Saturday, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Donald E. Moore, 53, 100 block of South Broadway, Greensburg. Booked 5:47 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater and operator never licensed.
• Desmond Lamont Owens, 37, 2700 block of West 34th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:56 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation, violation of Community Corrections and resisting law enforcement.
• Derryk Allen Swearingen, 42, 200 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:03 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Brandon Eldon Davidson, 24, 200 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:13 a.m. Saturday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Jermey Allen Whetsel, 31, 1500 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:19 a.m Saturday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and violation of probation.
• Christopher Michael Moles, 44, 2000 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 2:07 p.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
• Brittney Nicole Schroeder, 34, 1500 block of A Avenue, New Castle. Booked 2:08 a.m. Saturday, auto theft.
• Jeremy Cole Searcy, 42, 200 block of Gina Lynn Drive, New Castle. Booked 2:41 a.m. Saturday, auto theft.
• Arthur Jeffery Reichardt, 34, 2500 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:10 a.m. Saturday, two counts violation of Community of Sanctions.
• Jude Thomas Thompson, 19, 1400 block of South Adams, Marion. Booked 4:11 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Timothy Allen Anderson, 64, 100 block of North 12th Street, Elwood. Booked 3:58 p.m. Saturday, two counts possession of methamphetamine.
• Jeremy Phillip Hudson, 40, 600 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 4:22 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• David Anthony Lightfoot, 38, 1300 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:46 a.m. Saturday, public intoxication.
• Amber Nicole Smith Shelton, 39, 2500 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 8:25 p.m. Saturday, two counts failure to appear.
• Scott Simpson, 28, 1300 block of Bramble Way, Anderson. Booked 9:33 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery by an adult against a family member younger than 14.
