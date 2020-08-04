These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Sunday and Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• John Walter Vest, 40, Elwood, booked at 9:25 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Jeremiah J. Cleary, 41, 2100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 10:09 a.m. Sunday, violation of suspended sentence.
• David Kenton Davidson Jr., 55, 600 block of Federal Drive, Anderson, booked at 4:46 p.m. Sunday, contempt of court and failure to appear.
• Corey Deion Sloss, 25, 1500 block of Fulton Street, Anderson, booked at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, battery and strangulation.
• Douglas Nathan White Jr., 52, 400 block of West Third Street, Anderson, booked at 10:14 p.m. Sunday, violation of day reporting, two counts of violation of suspended sentence.
• Dustin Thomas Duff, 41, 400 block of West Second Street, Anderson, booked at 1:18 a.m. Monday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jermaine Shayne Heard, 30, 1600 block of Walton Street, Anderson, booked at 2:14 a.m. Sunday, sex offender registration violation, resisting law enforcement, escape, possession of marijuana, theft, parole violation.
