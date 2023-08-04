Jail Log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Andrea Denise Martin, 37, 2000 block of Pearl Street, Anderson, booked at 10:18 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of violation of drug court and probation violation.
Jacob Eugene Stansberry, 48, Elwood, booked at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Earl Lindsey III, 39, 4100 block of Brown Street, Anderson, booked at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of court commitment.
Barbara Sue Humphrey Brinson, 57, Middletown, booked at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation and failure to appear.
Samantha Ann Madore, 38, 900 block of Walnut Street, Anderson, booked at 4:09 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
Shawn Stacy Warren, 54, 300 block of East Cross Street, Anderson, booked at 2:06 a.m. Thursday, intimidation with a deadly weapon.
Lisa Dawn Heflin, 53, 1100 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 3:06 a.m. Thursday, possession of a legend drug and possession of paraphernalia.
David Michael Barnes, 37, Indianapolis, booked at 3:41 a.m. Thursday, auto theft.
Mark Anthony Sanchez, 46, Indianapolis, booked at 4:11 a.m. Thursday, theft, fraud and hold for another jurisdiction.