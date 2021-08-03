These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Saturday through Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Cedric Lamont Reed, 30, 3200 block pf Orchard Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 3:06 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Shaunquale Javious Miller, 34, homeless, Anderson. Booked 3:58 a.m. Saturday, robbery and confinement.
• Christopher Albert Hendrickson, 29, 1400 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:35 a.m. Saturday violation of probation.
• Timothy Ray Nails, 32, 1400 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:29 a.m. Saturday, battery to a pregnant person, interference in the reporting of a crime and confinement.
• Michael Dwayne Pete Jr., 39, 2000 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 7:17 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear, theft from a building with a value up to $750 and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Troy Wayne Thornberry, 36, 1800 block of Woodbine Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:38 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear, violation of pretrial release and possession of methamphetamine.
• Johnny Levett Johnson, 44, 2200 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 1:587 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• James David Foster Jr., 42, 8600 block of East 59th Street, Kansas City, Missouri. Booked 2:25 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 18.
• Donell Keith Sloan, 43, 1400 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:35 a.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy, theft, resisting law enforcement, operator never licensed and invasion of privacy.
• Tamara J. Strons, 50, 1900 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 8:34 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Linzy Nicole Delong, 37, 2000 block of State Street, Anderson. Booked 10:10 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08% to .15%.
• Jerry Mitchell Elliott, 29, 1000 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:57 p.m. Sunday, failure to return to lawful detention and two counts violation of Re-entry Court.
• Alicia Lachelle Robinson, 25, 3500 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:11 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Clyde Lewis Simpson III, 36, 100 block of South Superior Street, Orestes. Booked 8:56 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction; residential entry; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Chelsey Nicole Moe, 25, 1000 block of Washington Parkway, Elwood. Booked 9:54 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Joshua Steven Deck, 41, 2200 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 10:58 p.m. Sunday, battery to a pregnant person, strangulation of a pregnant woman, intimidation, battery committed with a deadly weapon and confinement.
• Maria Lee Watson, 39, 200 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 11:17 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Zachary Stahl Gross, 37, 8100 block of South Firefly Drive, Pendleton. Booked 11:36 p.m. Sunday, criminal trespass and criminal mischief with property damage up to $750.
• Lawrence Zachary Theiss, 27, 1700 block of East 18th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:22 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08% to .15%.
• Terrance Michael Tyler, 55, 2200 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 5 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Steven J. McElyea, 40, 1800 block of Lakeshore Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:31 a.m. Monday, possession of child pornography and child exploitation.
• Norman Keith Keel, 38, 1200 block of South Ninth Street, Noblesville, 12:43 p.m. Monday, three counts failure to appear and two counts violation of probation.
• John Scott Claus, 50, 2100 block of Burton Place Court, Anderson. Booked 2:09 p.m. Monday, violation of probation and possession of methamphetamine.
• Drew Allen St. Clair, 23, 2100 block of North County Road 400 West, Anderson. Booked 2:45 p.m. Monday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• John Johnson Lanier, 23, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 5:05 p.m. Monday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• LaShawn Korreese Long, 25, 2600 block of Trade Wind Court, Anderson. Booked 7:42 p.m. Monday, failure to appear, obstruction of justice, false informing/reporting and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Jordan Tyler Hicks, 28, 2200 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 9:33 p.m. Monday, violation of work release.
