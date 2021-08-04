Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail 253; total in custody 318.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Summer Michelle Hall, 44, 800 block of North 14th Street, Elwood. Booked 12:04 a.m. Tuesday, battery in a rude, angry insolent manner.
• Hailey Kaye Gieseking, 28, 4300 block of Iowa Street, Indianapolis. Booked 4:49 a.m. Tuesday, battery with bodily injury and residential entry.
• Tori Nicole Prater, 25, 2000 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 5:09 a.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Taylor Marie Hubble, 20, 1600 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, minor possessing alcohol.
• Ian Marion Francis Killion, 32, homeless. Booked 8:03 a.m. Tuesday, civil contempt of court and invasion of privacy.
• Branda Leeanna Ferrell, 36, 1500 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Tara Denise Parmer, 30, 4000 block of Suzan Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:44 a.m. Tuesday, three counts contempt of court.
• Keith Allen Brock, 47, 2700 block of Red Birch Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:29 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and operating vehicle while intoxicated.
• Marquice Devon Bush, 38, 1200 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, strangulation with no/minor injury and two counts domestic battery.
• Ronney Toomer, 57, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, violation of in-home detention.
• Kanyun Adam-Don Orbik, 24, 4300 block of East County Road 500 South, Middletown. Booked 6:06 p.m. Tuesday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Shaqwala Lucille Smith, 20, 1300 block of South Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:22 p.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jordan Craig Everling, 28, 600 block of South 22nd Street, Elwood. Booked 7:18 p.m. Tuesday, violation of Drug Court.
• Daniel Craig Cook, 44, 5700 block of South 425 West, Pendleton. Booked 10:08 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and intimidation.
• Pamela Jo Elliott, 71, 10500 block of County Road 600 West, Elwood. Booked 12:34 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Joshua Matthew Brown, 25, 4600 block of East County Road 1450 North, Summitville. Booked 4:23 a.m. Wednesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions, violation of suspended sentence, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Amy Lynn Gale, 47, 6300 block of North Knightsbridge Court, McCordsville. Booked 5:14 a.m. Wednesday, obstruction of justice, false informing/reporting and identity deception.
