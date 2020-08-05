Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Dillon Michael Rogers, 24, Alexandria, booked at 11:22 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Seth Caleb Oliver, 25, Lapel, booked at 11:47 a.m. Monday, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Christopher Lane Coots, 42, 1600 block of Brown Street, Anderson, booked at 12:29 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Christopher Michael Thomas Dowling, 30, Alexandria, booked at 1:04 p.m. Monday, child molesting.
• Matthew Villarreal, 27, 3000 block of Mounds Road, Anderson, booked at 1:37 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Shane Alan Brandenburg, 46, homeless, Anderson, booked at 3:18 p.m. Monday, disorderly conduct and criminal recklessness.
• Jeffrey Allen Trent, 55, Elwood, booked at 5:24 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
• Ricky Ray Graham, 57, 1400 block of Douglas Lane, Anderson, booked at 6:13 p.m. Monday, leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• Brian Jeffrey Harrison, 33, Frankton, booked at 7:12 p.m. Monday, battery and invasion of privacy.
• Jacqueline Pauline Peraza, 50, Alexandria, booked at 7:30 p.m. Monday, false informing and operating a vehicle after a lifetime suspension.
• Betina Marie Holland, 56, Elwood, booked at 9:46 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Jerry Addison Stamm, 49, 800 block of East 21st Street, Anderson, booked at 10:18 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Aaron Michael Whitesel, 30, 5000 block of Stonespring Court, Anderson, booked at 2:16 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.