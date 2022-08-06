Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail July 28 through July 30. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jodi Marie Plank, 52, 4000 South County Road 50 West, Anderson. Booked 12:19 a.m. July 28, violation of probation.
• Maurice Eugene Hilliard, 29, 1600 block West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:17 a.m. July 28, confinement, robbery, sexual battery, battery committed with a deadly weapon, interfering with the reporting of a crime and public indecency/indecent exposure.
• Rashurd Dontel Smith, 47, 1500 block of West 20th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:15 a.m. July 28, failure to appear.
• Stephen Nazimek, 46, 200 block of School Street, Greenfield. Booked 12:49 p.m. July 28, failure to appear.
• Veronica Beth Stephany, 35, 3000 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 2:38 p.m. July 28, battery with bodily injury in which the victim is younger than 14 and the suspect older than 18 or in which there is a mental disability or endangered adult.
• Rosemary Jayne Elfrink, 33, 1100 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 3:14 p.m. July 28, confinement, aggressive driving and criminal recklessness.
• Steven George Walker, 54, 2200 block of Norwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:05 p.m. July 28, failure to appear.
• Holden Tyler Nelson, 31, 4500 block of Lannoy Lane, Anderson. Booked 9:44 p.m. July 28, battery against a public safety official, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Christopher Scott Smith, 36, 6400 block of West Church Street, Knightstown. Booked 12:53 a.m. July 29, failure to appear.
• Anthony Wayne Carlson, 40, 3000 block of Spring Valley Court, Anderson. Booked 2:11 a.m. July 29, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Mark Anthony Akin, 43, 1900 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 8:32 a.m. July 29, violation of in-home detention.
• Jason Allen Arnold, 34, 1600 block of East 19th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:39 p.m. July 29, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Stefaney D.E. Pape, 28, 1600 block of East 19th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:45 p.m. July 29, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Charles William Whitaker Jr., 32, 2400 block of South F Street, Elwood. Booked 4:45 p.m. July 29, failure to appear.
• Desiray S. BerryMark Anthony, 31, first block of South Coventry Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:06 p.m. July 29, criminal mischief resulting in damage less than $750.
• Ashlee Marie Joelle Tsoukalas, 35, 1300 block of South Park Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 6:29 p.m. July 29, forgery.
• Martin Martinez, 40, 6900 block of North Clark Street, Chicago, Illinois. Booked 10:41 p.m. July 29, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Kay Frances Grasso, 35, homeless. Booked 1:48 a.m. July 30, two counts failure to appear, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Deborah Kay Sanchez, 37, 1800 block of West Fairlawn Way, Anderson. Booked 5:46 a.m. July 30, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Danny Keith Gray Jr., 37, 1900 block of West 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:16 p.m. July 30, two counts neglect of dependent and two counts resisting law enforcement.
• Lance Dean Stewart, 35, 1000 block of North County Road 200 East, Anderson. Booked 10:15 p.m. July 30, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Justin Edward Coots, 32, 500 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 11:18 p.m. July 30, criminal mischief resulting in less than $750 in damage.