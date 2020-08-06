Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 258, total in custody 223.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Terrie Ann Looper, 41, 2100 block of North County road 975 West, Markleville. Booked 8:54 a.m. Tuesday, arrest warrant and failure to appear.
• Christopher Charles Johnson, 36, 2300 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson. Booked 10 a.m. Tuesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Zachary Nicholas Graham, 34, 3300 block of North 100 East, Windfall. Booked 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
• Matthew Ryan Franklin, 31, 14804 West Main Street, Daleville. Booked 12:42 p.m. Tuesday, arrest warrant.
• Jabryce Tynelle Jones, 20, 200 block of East Cowing Drive, Muncie. Booked 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, intimidation and battery with bodily injury.
• April Lee Aynes, 43, 3100 block of West 32nd Street, Anderson. Booked 6:07 p.m. Tuesday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention.
• Kristin Elaine Furnish, 35, 1300 block of West First St., Anderson. Booked 7:22 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Timothy David Pyle, 59, 1300 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:14 a.m. Wednesday, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Mary Jean Blair, 60, 3400 block of Quincy Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:34 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating with controlled substance in body.
• James Robert Yeagy, 24, 1100 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:37 a.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence, escape/failure to return to lawful detention, and two counts of violation of work release.
• Andre Ramone Bonner, 45, 100 block of West 17th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:52 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• John Paul Mobley, 48, 1600 block of East Southern Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 7:22 a.m. Wednesday, home improvement fraud and theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
