Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 224, total in custody 259.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Dustin Tyler Bennett, 33, 1200 block of Durbin Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, possession of a handgun without a license and receiving stolen property.
• Ashlee Janay Huffman, 25, 2900 block of North County Road 375 East, Anderson, 9:58 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of violation of Community Corrections.
• Robert Jason Updegraff, 52, 300 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 11:02 a.m. Wednesday, possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V substances, possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Johnathan Paul Osborne, 26, 400 block of North Eighth Street, Middletown. Booked 9:04 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Daniel Edward Ward, 54, 200 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 10:47 p.m. Wednesday, child molesting and child solicitation.
• Bryce Edward Higginbottom, 35, 5000 block of Saddle Lane, Anderson. Booked 1:04 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Desmond Lloyd Brown, 35, 1200 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:44 a.m. Thursday, intimidation and false informing/reporting.
• Kevin Theodore Israel, 36, 300 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:14 a.m. Thursday, shoplifting and criminal trespass.
