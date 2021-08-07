Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 253. Total in custody: 318.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Dennis Gene Pugsley, 50, 400 block of South 10th Street, Middletown. Booked 9:20 a.m. Thursday, violation of in-home detention.
• Christopher Ross Garner, 32, 1800 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 11:22 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear and two counts violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Richard T. Flowers Jr., 40, 900 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 12:10 p.m. Thursday, two counts violation of Mental Health Court.
• Andrew Wayne Brunner, 35, 9700 block of West Indiana 236, Middletown. Booked 1:50 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Leo Pullivan Mickle, 44, 4300 block of Exmoore Court, Indianapolis. Booked 3:45 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Brandon Lamar Kelley, 35, 200 block of East Oak Street, Anderson. Booked 4:27 p.m. Thursday, criminal recklessness.
• Christina Kay Parker, 59, 1200 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 5:36 p.m. Thursday, battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner.
• Gary J. Mcghee, 60, 800 block of Mellen Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:03 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Monica Sue Roberts, 45, 2200 block of West 28th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:17 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Lewis Tyrone Jones Sr., 49, 2700 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 7:06 p.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia.
• Amber Michelle Johnson, 49, 700 block of Longfellow Road, Anderson. Booked 10 p.m. Thursday, possession of legend drug or precursor.
• Katrina Lynn Page, 32, 4100 block of West 11th Street, Alexandria. Booked 12:19 a.m. Friday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Lucinda Ann Adams, 53, homeless, Anderson. Booked 1:30 a.m. Friday, violation of probation.
