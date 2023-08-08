These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Brandon Cory Lifford, 32, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 11:45 a.m. Friday, nonsupport of a dependent.
Geoffery Caleb Krick, 32, Indianapolis, booked at 12:46 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Corey Scott Main, 37, Markleville, booked at 1:51 p.m. Friday, probation violation, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Ishmon George Hester, 27, 2000 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 3:06 p.m. Friday, two counts of court commitment.
Arthur Jeffrey Reichardt, 35, 2500 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 3:15 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Thomas Marvin Fairer Jr., 40, Muncie, booked at 3:18 p.m. Friday, contempt of court.
Jordan Tyler Agnew, 38, 1100 block of Ranike Drive, Anderson, booked at 3:30 p.m. Friday, two counts of court commitment and failure to appear.
Norman Dwayne Anderson Sr., 58, 1600 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson, booked at 3:37 p.m. Friday, three counts of court commitment.
Steven Bradley Bowling, 42, Indianapolis, booked at 9:02 p.m. Friday, violation of sanctions.
Alicia Jo Dunn, 45, Alexandria, booked at 1:54 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and operator never licensed.
Shelly Ann Reed, 48, Muncie, booked at 3:08 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
Terence Leroy Smoots, 60, 2100 block of Crestwood Drive, Anderson, booked at 12:04 p.m. Saturday, two counts of serious violent felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of habitual traffic offender.
Dennis Wayne Humphryes, 39, Elwood, booked at 12:08 a.m. Sunday, battery against a public safety official, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Hector Rolando Huinac Jr., 20, 1800 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson, booked at 1:36 a.m. Sunday, counterfeiting.
Veronica Storm Webb, 25, 2000 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 2:45 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Detreck Lamont Wilson Sr., 51, 1500 block of West Third Street, Anderson, booked at 4:29 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
Alan Lynn Kress, 59, homeless, Anderson, booked at 6:22 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine and hold for another jurisdiction.
John Edward Walden, 65, Elwood, booked at 5:44 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and hold for another jurisdiction.
Michael Ray Shaw, 28, Indianapolis, booked at 6:17 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, false identity statement, possession of a syringe, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.