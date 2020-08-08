Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 223. Total in custody: 256.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• James Eric Maxwell, 51, 5600 block of North 400 West, Anderson. Booked 8:28 a.m. Thursday, driving while suspended with prior suspension within 10 years.
• Donathan Maurice Edwards, 41, 1100 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:57 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear and violation of probation.
• Brandon James Ferrill, 37, 9700 West County Road 400, Lapel Booked 11:19 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Jerry Allen Granger, 63, 1100 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 11:26 a.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement.
• Matthew Stephen Glover, 32, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:45 a.m. criminal trespass.
• James Cameron Remington, 40, 1800 South J Street, Elwood. Booked 2:56 p.m. Thursday, possession of paraphernalia.
• Carlos Menwell Arevalo III, 43, 1500 block of Menifee Street, Anderson. Booked 4:32 p.m. Thursday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Christopher Allen Huff, 40 2400 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 4:45 p.m. Thursday, three counts of violation of Drug Court.
• Timothy Marcell Dodd, 22, 4300 block of North Kenmore Road, Indianapolis. Booked 6:18 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Willie James King Jr., 56, 2400 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:43 a.m. Friday, criminal trespass and public intoxication by alcohol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.