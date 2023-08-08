These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Ryan Michael Thompson, 43, Alexandria, booked at 9:30 a.m. Monday, manufacturing methamphetamine, dealing cocaine and possession of a syringe.
Joseph Lee Sandlin, 38, 1900 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 10:12 a.m. Monday, violation of work release.
Paul Jon Scott Capps, 28, Elwood, booked at 10:48 a.m. Monday, violation of sanctions, resisting law enforcement and failure to appear.
Amanda Jo Dunning, 48, 100 block of West 38th Street, Anderson, booked at 12:04 p.m. Monday, violation of sanctions.
Willard Jordan Troutman, 28, 2700 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 1:08 p.m. Monday, possession of cocaine, domestic battery, two counts of unlawful carry of a firearm and parole violation.
Travis Lee Woodruff, 42, Indianapolis, booked at 4:41 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Brayden Allen Michael Brown, 20, 1000 block of Silver Court, Anderson, booked at 4:52 p.m. Monday, contempt of court and failure to appear.
Christopher Eugene Davis, 43, Seymour, booked at 5:08 p.m. Monday, battery against a public safety official.
Justin Schnard Williams, 27, Indianapolis, booked at 5:23 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Shawn Michael VanDuyn, 39, 3400 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson, booked at 10:10 p.m. Monday, two counts of domestic battery, intimidation, probation violation and failure to appear.
Seth Caleb Oliver, 28, homeless, booked at 10:22 p.m. Monday, burglary, theft, theft of a firearm and failure to appear.
Robert Eugene Widener, 44, 2300 block of Walnut Street, Anderson, booked at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Keyounis De Mar Woods, 23, 1200 block of Melrose Drive, Anderson, booked at 3:44 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.