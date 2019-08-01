JAIL LOG
Inmates at the Madison County Jail on Wednesday: 258. Total in custody: 388.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Marie Angelique Gianakos, 48, 23800 block of Hobbs Road, Noblesville. Booked at 9:16 a.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
• Shawn Lee Abernathy, 51, 700 block of North Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked at 10:04 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance-drugs.
• Bryan Patrick Casto, 34, 2000 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of return to county jail per court order.
• Jake Evertt Morgan, 37, 1700 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Norman Dwayne Anderson, 54, 1700 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Daniel Wayne Massengale, 35, DOC Wabash Valley, Carlisle. Booked at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Deyamparh Deion White, 33, 2900 block of Lilly Street, Fort Wayne. Booked at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order and failure to appear.
• Brandon Eugene Taliaferro, 28, 510 block of Louise Street, Anderson. Booked at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday, hold for work release, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, failure to return lawful detention and hold for 10-day probation violation.
• Bradley Lee Boyd, 27, 4100 block of Travis Lane, Franklin. Booked at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday, OWI: .15 BAC or greater.
• Ryan Eugene Adams Sr., 44, 900 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 12:52 a.m. Wednesday, contempt of court (child support).
• Jennifer Nicole Johnson, 36, 120 block of Darin Court, Anderson. Booked at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
• Quincy Bernard Lewis, 29, 1700 block North Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 1:46 a.m. Wednesday, battery: no/minor injury.
• Nicholas Ray Moore, 52, 200 block of East 10th Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:19 a.m. Wednesday, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
