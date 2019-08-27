Jail Log: Aug. 27
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Saturday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Valonte Deshoun Smith, 36, 5100 block of University Street, Warren, Michigan. Booked 9:40 a.m. Saturday, rape and dealing cocaine or narcotic.
• Zachary Thomas Guthrie, 25, 700 Holiday Drive, Fortville. Booked 10:16 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15 and operating while intoxicated.
• Jeffrey Kevin McVicker, 58, 1200 block of East 54th Street, Marion. Booked 11:36 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person, and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• James Roger Gibson, 47, 400 block of Unalachto Drive, Pendleton. Booked 12:11 p.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Lorenzo Malacha Wells Jr., 27, 2600 block of Horton Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:32 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear; driving while suspended, prior; residential entry; criminal mischief and invasion of privacy.
• Anthony Marcus Leisure, 41, 1900 South J Street, Elwood. Booked 9:35 a.m. Sunday, battery, no/minor injury and domestic battery.
• James Edward Rudolph, 36. Booked 11:31 a.m. Sunday, rape, criminal confinement, domestic battery and pointing a firearm.
• Caroline Nicole Jackson, 37, 1700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:55 p.m. Sunday, conversion, auto theft, theft and driving while suspended, prior.
• Jeffery Jarod Neal, 28, 600 block of North Harrison Street, Alexandria. Booked 6:10 p.m. Sunday, residential entry, resisting law enforcement and visiting a common nuisance, drugs.
• Logan Sheldon Unrine, 20, homeless. Booked 6:18 p.m. Sunday, criminal confinement and battery, no/minor injury.
• Tyler Jordan Adams, 26, 2000 block of South Sheridan Street, Elwood. Booked 9:49 p.m. Sunday, false informing and driving while suspended, prior.
• Zackery L. Hamilton, 34, 500 block of Alhambra Drive, Booked 12:54 a.m. Monday, residential entry; battery, no/minor injury; and criminal mischief.
• Dvante Jajuan Strong, 25, 500 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked, 1:11 a.m. Monday, criminal recklessness, aggravated battery, robbery and pointing a firearm.
• Shelby Lee Ray, 23, homeless. Booked 1:12 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Marcus James Dockery, 25, 2100 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 1:57 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.