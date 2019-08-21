Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Sunday and Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Christina Carzell Smith, 42, 2600 block of Queens Court, Anderson. Booked 12:36 a.m. Sunday, criminal trespass and false informing.
• Jaydeyon Avante Patterson, 22, 1100 block of Wild Turkey Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:12 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Krystle Marie Brown, 32, 300 block of East Charles Street, Muncie. Booked 1:26 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Daniel Jay Eagleton. Booked 6 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession or use of legend drug or precursor and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Elise Jean Seeley, 26, 1300 block of North Beckford, Marion. Booked 6:59 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession or use of legend drug or precursor and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Kimberly Kay Hopper, 59, 1400 block of North Canal Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:13 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• William Henry Jordan Jr., 50, 1500 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 10:30 a.m. Monday, civil contempt of court.
• Charles Edward Jefferson Jr., 23, 1700 block of North Wolf Street, Muncie. Booked 10:59 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Emery Wilson Jr., 59, 900 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:19 a.m. Monday, violation of Mental Health Court.
• Arthur Douglas Hall, 33, 500 block of West Mill Street, Middletown. Booked 10:05 p.m. Monday, possession of synthetic or lookalike drug.
• Mason Lee Bilbrey, 19, 2500 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 10:31 p.m. Monday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
