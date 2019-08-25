Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Andrew Nathaniel Gardner, 29, 2100 block of East County Road 150 South, Anderson. Booked 1:33 a.m. Saturday, civil contempt of court.
• Ricardo Muniz, 33, homeless, Elwood. Booked 1:42 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated and operator never licensed.
• Matthew David Barnes, 40, 4200 block of Alhambra Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:12 a.m. Saturday, violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Steven Kregg Smith II, 29, 2400 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 2:26 a.m. Saturday, possession of synthetic or lookalike drug.
• Harry Lee Roberson III, 51, 1200 block of Chipmunk Court, Anderson. Booked 4:05 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Valencia S. Durham, 32. Booked 4:53 a.m. Saturday, contempt of court.
• William Joseph Clough, 49, 400 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:08 a.m. Saturday, five counts of contempt of court, child support and resisting arrest.
• Jacob Michael Hodge, 22, 200 block of West Ninth Street, Lapel. Booked 5:15 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Melissa Beth Faulstich, 50, 500 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 5:26 a.m. Saturday, civil contempt of court.
• Easton James Hiles, 23, 200 block of West Sixth Street, Jonesboro. Booked 9:01 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated.
