JAIL LOG
• Karl Scott Welch, 33, first block of Crestwood Drive, Middletown. Booked 4:54 p.m. Friday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Ashley Michelle Miller, 34, 1200 block of Short Street, Anderson. Booked 9:26 p.m. Friday, dealing in methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Keith L. O’Brien, 30, 1500 block of Chesterfield Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:29 p.m. Friday, operating while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 18 and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Waynette Marie King, 29, 1100 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson. Booked 1:36 a.m. Saturday, dealing in methamphetamine.
• Koen Jae-Allen Graddy, 18, 1700 block of West County Road 950 South, Pendleton. Booked 1:41 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Jack Ryan Christianson, 23, first block of West Route 128, Alexandria. Booked 2 a.m. Saturday, false informing.
• Amber Nicole Miller, 36, 700 block of West Jackson Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:08 a.m. Saturday, parole violation.
• Jennifer Nicole Lockridge, 31, 6500 block of South County Road 50 West, Pendleton. Booked 2:22 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Kevin Charles Krebs, 53, 400 block of Enchanted Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:37 a.m. Saturday, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Charles Richard Riley II, 33, 800 block of East 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:47 a.m. Saturday, operating after a lifetime suspension, possession of methamphetamine and theft.
• Tracy Douglas Frye Sr., 53, 2500 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 6:13 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation, two counts of violation of work release and failure to appear.
• Connie N. Lefeber, 44, 4000 block of Moline Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 9:05 a.m. Saturday, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Betty Louise Willis, 20, 2800 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:12 a.m. Saturday, intimidation.
• Jamie Rae Jenkins, 46, 3600 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:23 a.m. Saturday, public intoxication.
• Micayla Nichole Smith, 30, 2300 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 9:26 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Martez Davion Griffin, 18, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:51 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation and theft.
• Nicholas B. Utterback, 34, 1300 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 9:53 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated, controlled substance.
• Kirk Mallory Hahn II, 33, 1000 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:51 a.m. Saturday, theft and violation of probation.
• Natasha Sharell Robinson, 41, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 10:53 a.m. Saturday, probation violation.
• Aaron Ray Zachariah Dillon, 42, 1100 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 11:33 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Lucinda Ann Adams, 51, homeless, Anderson. Booked 11:36 a.m. Saturday, probation violation.
• Leo J Stapleton III, 25, 900 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:01 p.m. Saturday, probation violation.
• Jacob Michael Murdock, 28, 100 block of East Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:26 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15 and criminal mischief.
• Michael Anthony Raymore, 35, 2000 block of Costello Drive, Anderson. Booked 23:05 p.m. Saturday, driving while suspended, prior.
