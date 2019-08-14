JAIL LOG
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Brittany Nicole Owens, 27, 8900 block of Bryant Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 7:36 a.m. Monday, civil contempt of court.
• Harry James Harrison, 52, 100 block of South Indiana Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 11:27 a.m. Monday, sex offender registration violations, criminal recklessness with a firearm, interference with the reporting of a crime, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and pointing a firearm.
• Trevor Braiden Roberts, 23, 4500 block of North Hartman Street, Indianapolis. Booked 2:35 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Austin J Ray, 22, DOC. Indiana State Prison. Booked 5:42 p.m. Monday, battery, no injury on a corrections/penal officer.
• Cory Alan Blair, 30, 3200 block of East Indiana 38, Markleville. Booked 6:48 p.m. Monday, possession of synthetic or lookalike drug.
• Crystal Delynn Griffin , 33, 500 block of Walnut Street, Noblesville. Booked 12:38 a.m Tuesday, theft and civil contempt of court.
• Jeffery Dale Ridge , 34, first block of West 41st Street, Anderson. Booked 12:49 a.m. Tuesday, violation of adult day reporting.
• Dylan Cole Bryson , 22, 2300 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson. Booked 12:58 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Linda Maria Harvey, 26, 1200 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:37 a.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement and theft.
• Jeffery Dale Shanks, 60, 2700 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 1:39 a.m. Tuesday, violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Amanda Jo Burk, 29, 2000 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked 2:29 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of contempt of court, child support; two counts of possession of methamphetamine and two counts; and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.
• Andrew Charles Dart, 29. Booked 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, burglary.
• Christopher Lee Addison, 29, 1600 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:37 a.m. Tuesday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; possession of methamphetamine; and civil contempt of court.
• Terry Joseph Detrick, 32, 100 block of East County Road 900 North, Alexandria. Booked 2:52 a.m. Tuesday, driving while suspended, prior, and violation of license restrictions.
• Meghan Elizibeth Webb, 34, 600 block of South Center Avenue, Pendleton. Booked 5:25 a.m. Tuesday, operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana hash oil, hashish.
• Christopher Huston, 35, 1500 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:32 a.m. Tuesday, false informing, two counts of theft, burglary and resisting law enforcement.
• Whitney Nicole Cravens, 28, 200 block of Moore Avenue, Pendleton. Booked 6:36 a.m. Tuesday, maintaining a coming nuisance, drugs; neglect of dependent; possession or syringe; two counts of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of synthetic or lookalike drug.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.