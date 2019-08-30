News of Record
JAIL LOG
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 280, total in custody 399.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• April Lee Aynes, 42, 3100 block of West 32nd Street, Anderson. Booked 3:46 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Marvin Harold Streaty, 54, 2000 block of Silver Street, Anderson. Booked 4:06 p.m. Wednesday, strangulation and battery, no/minor injury.
• David Albert Smith, 29, 4900 block of Southview Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:18 p.m. Wednesday, theft.
• Aja L. Brown, 19, 700 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 10:38 p.m. Wednesday, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Randall Eugene Wood, 32, 1600 block of West Indiana 38, Sheridan. Booked 1:08 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Justin Ryan Sheets, 37, 200 block of East 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:09 a.m. Thursday, violation of Mental Health Court.
• Kaylee Sherine Waymire, 28, 2300 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 1:22 a.m. Thursday, false informing.
• Ashton Thomas Starrett, 20, 1800 block of Woodbine Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:29 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery and intimidation.
• Nicholas Aaron Zachary Phipps, 29, 2400 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 1:33 a.m. Thursday, parole violation.
• Arthur Tyrone Wilson, 50, 1800 block of Hendricks Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:58 a.m. Thursday, three counts of failure to appear and domestic battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.