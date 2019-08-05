JAIL LOG
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Sunday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Clementino Miguel Cruz Sr., 38, 2000 block of Brentwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:30 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Montana Adam Collins, 23, 3500 block of Hamilton Place, Anderson. Booked 5 p.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement.
• Megan Nicole Runyan, 29, 3000 block of Fletcher Street, Chesterfield. Booked 7:02 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Michael Allen Smith, 51, 800 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:39 p.m. Friday, habitual traffic offender.
• Kayla Tackett, 27, 200 block of North Hudson, Muncie. Booked 8:34 p.m. Friday, theft.
• Jimaar R Miller, 20, 1400 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:29 a.m. Saturday, fraud.
• Michael Ralph Drake, 48, 1700 block of West 23rd Street, Anderson. Booked 1:45 a.m. Saturday, intimidation.
• Larry Robert Scott, 59, 800 block of Belzer Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:49 a.m. Saturday, robbery.
• Travis Marshall Hayward, 50, 2000 block of South C Street, Elwood. Booked 2:10 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person, and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Cody William Faught, 29, 400 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:49 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery and possession of methamphetamine.
• Anthony Steven Wandel, 48, 200 block of North Pendleton Avenue, Pendleton. Booked 3:49 a.m. Saturday, identity deception and fraud.
• Desiree Janine Justus, 37, 200 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 4:40 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine and theft.
• Skye'Lar De'Andre White, 29, 1700 block of North Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:06 a.m. Saturday, attempted murder and criminal recklessness.
• Jodi Lynn Maddox, 36, 400 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:10 a.m. Saturday, violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• William Dale Watts, 57, 6800 block of West 500 North, Muncie. Booked 6:39 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Mandolin Lynn Matteson, 29, 2900 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 9:09 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Killian Joseph Ryan, 29, 9200 block of Northwest Oak Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:52 a.m. Saturday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Michael Ray Rushton, 30, 100 block of West 14th Street, Lapel. Booked 12:41 p.m. Saturday, intimidation and harassment.
• Colton Ryan Hieatt, 25, 13500 block of North County Road 400 East, Alexandria. Booked 9:55 p.m. Saturday, possession of paraphernalia and three counts of failure to appear.
• Octavin Courtney Thompson, 29, 400 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:56 a.m. Sunday, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Kendall Martel Kelley, 41, homeless. Booked 12:59 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance, drugs.
• Phillip John Montague, 35, 2300 block of Sunset Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 1:25 a.m. Sunday, theft.
• Rickie Lee Allan Beeman, 46, 1000 North 14th Street, Elwood. Booked 2:25 a.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person, and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Michael D. Sturgill, 60, 6700 block of Sundown Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 2:42 a.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated, controlled substance.
• Kayla Leeann Chapin, 29, 100 block of Orleans Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:38 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Andrew Jame-Paul Cox, 29, 11700 North County Road 100 East, Alexandria. Booked 6:22 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Tiana Monique Ford, 19, 500 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:18 a.m. Sunday, theft and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Tracy Trevon Coles III, 21, 2900 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:19 a.m. Sunday, residential entry and battery on another person causing bodily injury.
