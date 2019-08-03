Inmates at the Madison County Jail: 267. Total in custody: 391.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Christopher Michael Waltermire, 26, of the 1400 block of Home Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 8:33 a.m. Thursday, theft, false informing and unauthorized entry of motor vehicle.
• Holly Kay Shaul, 32, of the 300 block of West 29th Street, Anderson. Booked at 12:28 p.m. Thursday, false informing.
• Maurice Eugene Hilliard, 26, homeless. Booked at 12:43 p.m. Thursday, possession of synthetic or lookalike drug.
• Joseph Lee Batio, 29, of the 300 block of North Dalton Avenue, Albany. Booked at 12:52 p.m. Thursday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Rayne Faye Barber, 34, of the 600 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 2:16 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and criminal trespass.
• Montana Adam Collins, 23, of the 3500 block of Hamilton Place, Anderson. Booked at 2:40 p.m. Thursday, public intoxication.
• Amanda Nicole Young, 31, of the 200 block of Walnut Street, Sulfur Springs. Booked at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, attempted return to county jail per court order.
• Brittani Dawn Mullins, 30, of the 200 block of Stoner Drive, Anderson. Booked at 6:39 p.m. Thursday, attempted return to county jail per court order.
• Cory Lee Uhrlaub, 30, of the 1800 block of South G Street, Elwood. Booked at 8:58 p.m. Thursday, attempted failure to appear.
• Joseph Gwinn Diciurcio, 33, of the 100 block of Duck Creek Lane, Noblesville. Booked at 10:22 p.m. Thursday, auto theft, theft, carry handgun without license.
• Samantha Summer Sisson, 24, of the 8300 block of Lee Court, Indianapolis. Booked at 12:50 a.m. Friday, three counts of failure to appear and a charge of invasion of privacy.
• Jeffery Lynn Grimes, 68, of the 2400 block of Bramble Way, Anderson. Booked at 1:17 a.m. Friday, OWI.
• Laverne Chamberlain, 55, of the 1600 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:07 a.m. Friday, failure to appear and theft.
• Joshua Omery Charles Couch, 36, of the 1200 block of East Sigler Street, Frankton. Booked at 4:21 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Xanthe Helena Kopp, 33, of the 2100 block of North 100 West, Anderson. Booked at 5:03 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Steven James Clark, 48, homeless in Anderson. Booked at 5:09 a.m. Friday, auto theft.
• Jacob Matthew Light, 35, of the 5100 block of East 21st, Indianapolis. Booked at 5:09 a.m. Friday, disorderly conduct and two counts of failure to appear.
• Richard Kenneth Wooldridge, 35, of the 4500 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 6:41 a.m. Friday, violation community corrections.
