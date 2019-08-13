These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Krystle Dawn Trice, 36, of the 2700 block of Apache Drive, Anderson. Booked at 9:03 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Brent Thomas Shepherd, 43, of the 3100 block of East County Road 400 North, Anderson. Booked at 9:04 a.m. Saturday, OWI and DWS: prior.
• Jason Thomas Hunter II, 21, of the 500 block of East Fourth Street, Alexandria. Booked at 9:06 a.m. Saturday, OWI: .15 BAC or greater.
• Rebecca Vannatta, 54, of the 2300 block of Cedar Bend Drive, Anderson. Booked at 5:25 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, DWS: prior and possession of paraphernalia.
• Arthur Douglas Hall, 33, of the 500 block of West Mill Street, Middletown. Booked at 9:14 p.m. Saturday, possession synthetic or lookalike drug and two counts of hold for work release.
• Christopher Gene Lewis, 38, of the 1100 block of Irving Way, Anderson. Booked at 10:26 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Larhonda Jane Stewart, 37, of the 1700 block of Fulton Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 10:31 p.m. Saturday, attempted failure to appear.
• Heather Nicole Wilson, 34, of the 500 block of Broadway, Anderson. Booked at 12:48 a.m. Sunday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Christopher Albert Hendrickson, 27, of the 1400 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked at 12:50 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Jordan Anthony Lee, 26, of the 2000 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked at 1:23 a.m. Sunday, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, dealing schedule I, II, III controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Anna Marie Stottlemyer, 33, of the 400 block of North Meridian Street, Ingalls. Booked at 1:34 a.m. Sunday, theft.
• Christopher Charles Johnson, 35, of the 2300 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:36 a.m. Sunday, violation of work release.
• Anthony Justin Wallace, 35, of the 1600 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:48 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear and hold for other jurisdiction.
• Elijah Lamar Nunn III, 21, of the first block of North Water Street, Chesterfield. Booked at 1:58 a.m. Sunday, OWI: endangering a person.
• Alex James-Sullivan Leh, 22, of the 500 block of Casemere Road, Lake Orion, Michigan. Booked at 4:14 a.m. Sunday, OWI.
• Kathy Marie Barnett, 62, of the 800 block of Ellenhurst Drive, Chesterfield. Booked at 10:12 a.m. Sunday, OWI: controlled substance.
• Jordan Thomas Allen, 22, of the 8100 block of South Firefly Drive, Pendleton. Booked at 10:36 a.m. Sunday, OWI: endangering a person and OWI.
• Patricia Ann Crull, 59, of the 900 block of North 16th Street, Elwood. Booked at 5:38 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and theft.
• Anthony Jay Carter, 44, of the 1500 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:22 p.m. Sunday, possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael Scott Stanger, 62, of the 500 block of Broadway, Anderson. Booked at 8:53 p.m. Sunday, habitual offender.
• Rockzan Richelle Watts, 27, of the 4900 block of Picea Boulevard, Anderson. Booked at 9:13 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Timothy Michael Coleman, 29, of the 12800 block of Courage Crossing, Fishers. Booked at 12:21 a.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement, OWI: .15 BAC or greater and hold for parole violation.
• Shane William Street, 40, of the 7200 block of West County Road 1500 North, Elwood. Booked at 12:37 a.m. Monday, pointing a firearm, robbery, criminal confinement, domestic battery, intimidation, strangulation and interference with reporting of crime.
• Fredrick Lemont Dixson Jr., 31, of the 1100 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 2:35 a.m. Monday, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Dominique Isiah Glispie, 32, of the 1300 block of Menifee Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:39 a.m. Monday, violation of work release, failure to return to lawful detention and hold for 10 day probation violation.
• Preston Luke Pickett, 27, of the 4400 block of Linden Lane, Anderson. Booked at 6 a.m. Monday, OWI.
