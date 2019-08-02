JAIL LOG
Inmates at the Madison County Jail on Wednesday: 265. Total in custody: 394.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Brandon Lee Stone, 22, 5100 block of Reformatory Road, Pendleton. Booked at 10:31 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of battery: no injury corrections/penal officer.
• Brett Nicholas Cheesman, 33, 2300 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked at 11:46 a.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Joshua Allen Bates, 25, 2700 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday, parole violation and hold for in-home detention.
• Robert Alexander Richards, 28, 5400 block of Westwind Lane, Castleton. Booked at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday, OWI: previous conviction and OWI: endangering a person.
• Jeffery Dale Shanks, 60, 2700 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked at 8:03 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
• Jason Ray Nash, 39, 1500 block of South Q Street, Elwood. Booked at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Michael Allen Ray Cook, 22, 210 block of North Woodworth Street, Frankton. Booked at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Alison Elizabeth Speigle, 48, 700 block of Phillips Drive, Anderson. Booked at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
• Danny Jay Giselbach, 30, 13300 block of East State Road 28, Frankfort. Booked at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
• Tyler James Davis, 24, 1500 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked at 9:03 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and hold for other jurisdiction.
• Ashley Dawn Patterson, 30, 2200 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday, habitual traffic offender, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and hold for 10-day probation violation.
• Lonnie Dio Morgan, 45, 120 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
• Wayne Joseph Troutman, 26, 2900 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday, failure return lawful detention, failure to appear, violation adult day reporting, hold for 10-day probation violation, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and obstruction of justice.
• Nickolas Jordon Beane, 21, 2100 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, violation of work release, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Anthony Joseph Keppler, 47, 520 block of 1/2 Oak Street, Fortville. Booked at 1:10 a.m. Thursday, two counts of neglect of dependent and battery with injury.
• Caleb Michael Gebert, 19, 1700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 1:11 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Ryan Keith Baker, 43, 2400 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:05 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Kevin Jeffrey Samuel Stockton, 31, 2800 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked at 4:39 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Shane Alan Brandenburg, 45, homeless. Booked at 5:08 a.m. Thursday, criminal trespass.
• Jeremy Michael Johnson, 41, 700 block of South Clinton Street, Alexandria. Booked at 6:28 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Jennifer Joann Alviles, 37, 1400 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 6:28 a.m. Thursday, disorderly conduct.
