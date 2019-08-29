NEWS OF RECORD
Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Diane B. Rambo, 56, Fortville, booked at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday, charged with domestic battery.
• Zachariah A. Casswell, 29, 1300 block of Nelle Street, booked at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, charged with theft.
• Rodney S. Haines, 61, Marion, booked at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday, charged with public intoxication.
• Austin W. Coleman, 24, Pendleton Correctional Facility, booked at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, charged with battery with no injury on a correctional officer.
• Daysha R. Helpling, 28, Beech Grove, booked at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday, charged with invasion of privacy and failure to appear.
• Justin R. Sheets, 37, 200 block of E. 11th Street, booked at 7:56 p.m., charged with violation of Mental Health Court.
• David T. Bryan, 41, Elwood, booked at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
• Jeremy K. Troxtle, 33, 1100 block of W. 11th Street, booked at 1:19 a.m. Wednesday, charged with operator never licensed and possession of a synthetic drug.
• Terica L. Martinez-Gonzalez, 25, 4600 block of Southview Drive, booked at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, charged with theft.
• Donald D. Bixby Jr., 31, Elwood, booked at 1:54 a.m. Wednesday, charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• James M. Conlin, 41, Indianapolis, booked at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, charged with possession of marijuana.
• Brant G. Davis, 45, Pendleton, booked at 2:11 a.m. Wednesday, charged with domestic battery, criminal confinement, strangulation, invasion of privacy and failure to appear.
• Brandon T. Bingham, 35, 2400 block of Main Street, booked at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, charged with theft and failure to appear.
