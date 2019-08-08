These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Gary Wayne Weintraut, 62, 1300 block of Cincinnati Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:34 a.m. Tuesday.
• Renita Tee Goins, 23, 4100 block of Round Hill Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:48 a.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
• Marcus Lamount Staunton, 37, 200 block of South Delaware Street, Frankton. Booked 5:23 a.m. Tuesday, strangulation, resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.
• Clinton Allen Dean, 29, of the 2100 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement and theft.
• Elijah Lu Ramsey, 28, of the 400 block of Walnut Street, Alexandria. Booked at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery, battery with bodily waste: victim is not law enforcement and hold for in home detention.
• Michael Wray Bartlett, 33, of the 1000 block of Brookline Street, Anderson. Booked at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, parole violation.
• Troy Cullen Boles, 54, of the 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order - jail bookings.
• Freeman D Peoples, 47, of the 700 block of Moons Road, Plainfield. Booked at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Kyle Everett Champion, 46, of the 700 block of Perry Street, Indianapolis. Booked at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Peggie Ann Nance, 28, of the 2300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked at 9:33 p.m. Tuesday, violation community corrections, failure to appear and two counts of hold for 10 day probation violation.
• Michael Rut Bergman, 41, of the 2500 block of East Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday, hold for other jurisdiction.
• Angel Kathryn Cutsinger, 18, of the 400 block of North Sheridan Street, Alexandria. Booked at 12:52 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Autumn Faye Patrick, 32, of the 2300 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe, OWI: controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Sherry Jo Reed, 51, of the 3800 block of South County Road 380 East, Anderson. Booked at 1:16 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Derrall Deon Hill Jr., 20, of the 1900 block of Beverly Court, Anderson. Booked at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday, carry handgun without license.
• Shannon Randall Turner, 34, of the 8200 block of Pleasant Street, Daleville. Booked at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, theft.
• Daniel Keith Brown, 38, of the 600 block of Cottage Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 1:53 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation, two counts of theft and a charge of false informing.
• Daniel Treto, 27, of the first block of Kevin Drive, Anderson. Booked at 2:02 a.m. Wednesday, possession of child pornography, child exploitation and child solicitation.
• Jessica Dianne Sigler, 39, of the 2500 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:11 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and hold for other jurisdiction.
• Daryl Lee Washington, 31, of the 3100 block of Watergate Road, Indianapolis. Booked at 2:28 a.m. Wednesday, hold for other jurisdiction.
• Adam Leon Southerland, 32, of the 800 block of East 32nd Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:28 a.m. Wednesday, failure to return to lawful detention and hold for work release.
• Brent Lenard Scroggins, 29, of the 7400 block of North Keystone, Indianapolis. Booked at 2:48 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Jorge George Garza, 53, homeless, Anderson. Booked at 2:48 a.m. Wednesday, public intoxication.
