These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Nicholas Dean Vernier, 40, 500 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 2:15 p.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement.
• Rebekah Joy Featherstone, 20, 700 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 3:02 p.m. Thursday, violation of in-home detention.
• Nicholas Kyle Beane, 29, 100 block of East Filmore Street, Alexandria. Booked 6:17 p.m. Thursday, parole violation.
• Andre Ramone Bonner, 44, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:26 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Mason Storm Phipps, 18, 1500 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 1:26 a.m. Friday, possession of synthetic or lookalike drug, possession of paraphernalia and theft.
• Tressa Diane Deines, 22, 1800 block of Woodbine Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:59 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Kyle Jacob Hudson, 20, 2600 block of Flying Cloud Court, Anderson. Booked 2:04 a.m. Friday, theft and invasion of privacy.
• Casie Marie Jane Sue Bouslog, 40, 6600 block of West Indiana 128, Frankton. Booked 2:25 a.m. Friday, residential entry.
• Gertrude Irene Gardner, 33, 1300 block of Holland Street, Noblesville. Booked 2:42 a.m. Friday, violation of in-home detention.
• Keith Edward Vores, 61, 2800 block of Marsha Drive, Anderson. Booked 5 p.m. Friday, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
• Rick Wayne Gates, 51, 16700 block of North County Road 150 East, Summitville. Booked 6:10 p.m., failure to appear.
• Merle Farley Jones III, 24, 1100 block of West 39th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:23 a.m. Friday, operating while intoxicated, controlled substance.
• Mitchell Lee Rogers, 54, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:03 a.m. Friday, parole violation.
